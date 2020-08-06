Rosemary Dixon departed this life on Saturday, August 3, 2020 at her place of residence in Napoleonville. She was 87 and a native of Belle Rose.



Visitation on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Private religious services will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Burial in Woodlawn United Methodist Church Cemetery.



She is survived by her son, Eddie Dixon Jr.; five daughters, Mary Ann Dixon, Doris Ann Dixon, Emma Jean Dixon-Herbert (Darwin), Betty Joyce Johnson (Ronald), and Doretha Marie Reed (Jonathan); three sisters, Florida Nicholas, Viola Myles and Wanita Simoneaux; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Dixon Sr.; parents, Eugene and Elizabeth Daggs; three brothers, Joseph, Andrew and Charlie Daggs; and three sisters, Ophelia Hubbard, Dorothy Gustave and Mildred Daggs.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville.



