Rosemary "Yvonne" Goff Young departed this life on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Touro Medical Center in New Orleans. She was 95, a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Moses Baptist Church, 1032 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Dennis Charles Green, Jacquelyn Green, and Linda Marie Green; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dave Young and Dan Green; children, Ronald Lee Green and David Young Jr.; parents, Garrison and Olevia Goff; and siblings, Geneva G. Banks, Ethel G. Hookfin, James Goff, and Garrison Goff Jr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019