Rosemary "Muh" McKinley Williams, 93, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 1:55 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.



She is survived by her sons, Graylin Sr. and Paul Williams Sr.; daughters, Brenda Johnson (Houston), Brillian Rochon, Paulette Crawford (McKinley), Sandra Cole (Herman), Claudia Williams, and Patricia Dabney (Ronald); 21 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; sister, Beatrice M. Smith; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Williams; son, Claude Williams; daughter, Lorraine Williams; parents, Harry and Ruby Alvis McKinley; two grandchildren; two great-grandchild; one great-great-grandchild; and three brothers and three sisters.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.





