|
|
Rosemary Trosclair Galliano, 90, a native of Cut Off and a resident of Galliano, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano. Memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday.
She is survived by her son, Scott Galliano, daughter Myra Galliano, grandchildren Bunnie Authement (Corey), Jason Williams (Tissylynn) and Jude Galliano and great-grandchildren Jacob Galliano, Grant Authement and Jimmie Williams.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest J. Galliano; son, Reed Galliano; great-grandson, Jude Galliano Jr.; parents, Vhores Sr. and Elda Trosclair; brother, Vhores Trosclair Jr.; and sisters, Mae Ellen Adams, Emelda Comeaux, June Dufrene, Nora Rodrigue, Loretta Trosclair and Julie "Sue" Callais.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 18 to June 19, 2019