Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Trosclair Galliano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Trosclair Galliano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary Trosclair Galliano Obituary
Rosemary Trosclair Galliano, 90, a native of Cut Off and a resident of Galliano, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano. Memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday.

She is survived by her son, Scott Galliano, daughter Myra Galliano, grandchildren Bunnie Authement (Corey), Jason Williams (Tissylynn) and Jude Galliano and great-grandchildren Jacob Galliano, Grant Authement and Jimmie Williams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest J. Galliano; son, Reed Galliano; great-grandson, Jude Galliano Jr.; parents, Vhores Sr. and Elda Trosclair; brother, Vhores Trosclair Jr.; and sisters, Mae Ellen Adams, Emelda Comeaux, June Dufrene, Nora Rodrigue, Loretta Trosclair and Julie "Sue" Callais.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 18 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now