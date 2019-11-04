|
Rosie Mae Bourgeois, 82, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Thibodaux. The burial will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Calvin Bourgeois Jr.; brother, Moise "Buddy" Walker Jr. and wife, Roxana; nephews, Christopher "Chris" Tatum and Glenn LeRay Jr. and wife, Heather; nieces, Krista Tatum and Daphne LeRay; sisters-in-law, Barbara Naquin and husband, Gary, and Elaine LeRay and husband, Glenn; and great-nephew Hunter LeRay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Moise and Odessa Walker; and sister Susan Tatum and late husband, Lynn.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
