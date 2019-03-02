|
Roxanne O. Griffin, 38, of Houma, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her children, Destiny Naquin, Christian Griffin and Alyshia Griffin; grandchild, Alexander Griffin; mothers, Roslyn Naquin and Kelli Naquin; grandmother, Shirley Kingrey; siblings, Hellianna Washington, Josh Voisin, Rick Naquin, Dannie Naquin, Victoir Naquin and Asia Hebert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Griffin; father, Roy A. Verrett; grandfather, Dannie Kingrey; paran, Morris "Nootsie" Naquin.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019