Roy (T-Roy) Bourg Sr.
Roy (T-Roy) Bourg Sr a resident of Montegut, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his daughter's home in Hartford, AL.
Services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut LA.
Mr. Roy was born September 22, 1953 to Lillian Bourg. He lived all of his life in Terrebonne Parish until recently he resided in Hartford, AL. Mr. Roy was a boat captain and then ship builder at Main Iron Works.
He is preceded in death by his mother Lillian Bourg, his grandparents Paul and Ida Bourg, his sister Ann Bourg, and best friend Raleigh Brunet.
Survivors include his brother Alvin Bourg of Chauvin, a son Roy Bourg (Laura) of Council Bluffs, Iowa; four daughters Monique Hunter (Julian) of Hartford, AL; Angele' Bourg (Travis) of Taylor, AL; Paige Bourg (Scott) of Montegut, LA; Harley Bourg of Montegut, LA; nine grandchildren Cheyenne Tillary, Spencer Carpenter, Holden Hunter, Logan Hunter, Aurora Bourg, Michael Bourg, Rylie Bourg, Nola Ann Bergeron, Mordecai Bourg.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
