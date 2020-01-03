|
Roy "Buddy" Breerwood III, 45, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Avenue in Gray and from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church.
Burial will follow in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.
He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Elizabeth "Betsy" Vordick Breerwood; sons, Drew and Jacob Breerwood; parents, Roy and Cheryl Breerwood Jr.; brothers, Brian (Marcia) Breerwood and Stephen Breerwood; in-laws, Wayne (Marianne) Vordick; brother in-laws, David (Stephanie) Vordick, Chris Vordick and Jeff Vordick; nieces and nephews, Gabe Vordick, Mackenzie Vordick, Jilly Vordick, Hayden Breerwood, Gavin Vordick, Sydney Breerwood, Jack Breerwood and Brennan Breerwood.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Delmae Breerwood Sr. and Edward and Hazel King, Sr.
Roy was a CPA, and worked as chief financial officer at Buquet Distributing Company for the last seven years of his career. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially his sons, Drew and Jacob. He was loved dearly by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank the Ochsner Neurosurgery team, the Critical Care Unit team at TGMC, AMG Specialty Hospital, and the Heart of Hospice for the excellent care he received.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020