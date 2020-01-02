|
Roy Calloway Sr., 80, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road. Funeral will begin at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Belle Calloway; sons, Roy Calloway Jr., George, Craig, Tolbert, Michael, Lenard (Mica) and Brian Calloway; daughters, Dedrianna Hayes and Nona Calloway; 19 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Irmenta Calloway; and sisters, Irmenta Stovall and Geraldine Brown.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020