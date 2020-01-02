Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Calloway Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Calloway Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Calloway Sr. Obituary
Roy Calloway Sr., 80, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road. Funeral will begin at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey Belle Calloway; sons, Roy Calloway Jr., George, Craig, Tolbert, Michael, Lenard (Mica) and Brian Calloway; daughters, Dedrianna Hayes and Nona Calloway; 19 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Irmenta Calloway; and sisters, Irmenta Stovall and Geraldine Brown.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -