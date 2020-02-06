Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy E. Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy E. Butler Obituary
Roy E. "Black Man" Butler departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 65, a native of New Mexico and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux, and on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux, from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. Cremation to follow.

Roy is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Butler; brother, RuZell Smith; sisters, Gloria Jean Langley, Lenora Butler and Latoshia Stone; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jorae Butler; parents, Inez and Leonard Butler Sr.; brother, Leonard Butler Sr.; and sister, Victoria Butler.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -