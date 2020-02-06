|
|
Roy E. "Black Man" Butler departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 65, a native of New Mexico and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux, and on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux, from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. Cremation to follow.
Roy is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Butler; brother, RuZell Smith; sisters, Gloria Jean Langley, Lenora Butler and Latoshia Stone; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jorae Butler; parents, Inez and Leonard Butler Sr.; brother, Leonard Butler Sr.; and sister, Victoria Butler.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020