Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Roy F. Touchard Obituary
Roy F. Touchard, 80, a native and resident of Des Allemands, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Robicheaux Touchard; sons Anthony Touchard (Dina) and Ron Touchard (Karina); brothers Gale and Allen Touchard; sister Melowae McKnight; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Bessie Touchard.

Roy was the owner of Touchard's Supermarket in Des Allemands. He was a founding member of the Civic Club, enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, breeding quarter horses and taking care of his cattle.

In lieu of flowers, please wait until the memorial services later.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
