Roy J. Plaisance
Roy J. Plaisance
Roy J. Plaisance, 87 a native of Golden Meadow, La and resident of Cut Off, La passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 not covid related.
Visitation will be Friday October 23, 2020 at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home from 8:00 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00 am with burial in the church cemetery.
Roy is survived by his wife of 64 years Kate Adams Plaisance; children, Thomas Plaisance, Dean (Leslie) Plaisance and Donna (Turk Esponge) Bouffanie; brother, Leo Plaisance; sister Louise P. Robichaux; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Leonce and Doredah Esponge Plaisance.
Roy was a parishioner and acolyte at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a member of the K of C Council 3150, U.S. Army Veteran and retired from State Bank.
Samart-Mothe Funeral entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
