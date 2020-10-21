Roy J. Plaisance

Roy J. Plaisance, 87 a native of Golden Meadow, La and resident of Cut Off, La passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 not covid related.

Visitation will be Friday October 23, 2020 at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home from 8:00 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00 am with burial in the church cemetery.

Roy is survived by his wife of 64 years Kate Adams Plaisance; children, Thomas Plaisance, Dean (Leslie) Plaisance and Donna (Turk Esponge) Bouffanie; brother, Leo Plaisance; sister Louise P. Robichaux; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Leonce and Doredah Esponge Plaisance.

Roy was a parishioner and acolyte at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a member of the K of C Council 3150, U.S. Army Veteran and retired from State Bank.

Samart-Mothe Funeral entrusted with funeral arrangements.



