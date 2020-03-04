|
Roy Joseph Simoneaux, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020, at the age of 97.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 7 at St. Anne Church in Napoleonville.
Roy is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Josephine Politz Simoneaux, and son, Dale J. Simoneaux.
Roy is survived by his sons, Michael R. Simoneaux (Kathy), and Wayne L. Simoneaux; daughter Jo Beth S. Fedric (Marshall); grandchildren Julie Valenti, Todd Simoneaux, Shannon Flowers, Jennifer Brigalia, Dale Simoneaux Jr, Angela Poirrier, Amie Delaney, Kelly Fedric and Samantha Simoneaux; and his sister, Jane Politz.
He is survived also survived by his stepdaughters, Johanna Chmiel and Linda Porche (Jerry); and step-grandchildren Christine Waldrip, Duaine, Brent and Billy Joe Pellegrin, Aleksandra Chmiel and Kataryna Borders.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Jeanne Simoneaux; brother Ike Simoneaux; his second wife, Mildred Simoneaux; stepson, Willis; and step-grandchildren Mark and Maria Pellegrin.
Roy was blessed with many great-grandchildren. He loved to fish and lived his life to the fullest.
He honorably served his country in World War II in the United States Navy as a ship fitter serving in the Pacific.
Much love and gratitude to all his girls at Terrebonne Place, where he happily lived out his last months of life. Special blessings to his mealtime table partners Linda, Dot and Jerry. You all are truly family.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020