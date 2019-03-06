|
Roy Peter Chauvin, 80, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on March 3, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, March 7, at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at the church. Burial to follow at Garden of Memories in Gray.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann Chauvin; two children, Mark B. Chauvin (Tina) and Cynthia Bourgeois (Robert); granddaughter, Jessica Gallagher; and three siblings, Rene' Chauvin, Ruth Champagne, and Rhea Babin.
He was preceded in death by his son, Eldric Chauvin; parents, Arnold and Leona Kieffe Chauvin; and two brothers, Raymond and Reynald Chauvin.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019