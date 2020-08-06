Roy Peter Jeff, 74, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, peacefully departed this life on Friday, July 31, 2020.



Visiting will be held on Saturday, August 8, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11a.m. at Kennedy Funeral Home in Raceland. Burial in New Rising Sun Baptist Church Cemetery in Houma.



He is survived by his sons, Michael Zelton (Cain) and Shane Theriot; daughters, Phoeba Willis, Terrie Martin, Tabitha Golding (Raymond) and Ayanna Robinson; 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; step-siblings, Freddie Mae Mitchell and Norma Jean Morgan; devoted caregiver, Sandea Valentine; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Polee Jeff and Rosa Morjan Jackson; daughter, Latoya Dillard; sister, Margarite Jeff; and son-in-law, Antonio Willis Sr.



Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



