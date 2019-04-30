Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby McCardle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby A. McCardle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruby A. McCardle Obituary
Ruby A. McCardle, 64, a native and lifelong resident of Lockport, passed away at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3 at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Richard McCardle; daughters, Amanda and April Adams; stepsons, Christopher and Steven McCardle (Cecilia); granddaughter, Taylor McCardle; brothers, Wilbert, Willie, Jr., Wilton and Rudy Allemand; sisters, Wildred Talbot, Mary Jane Dufrene, Wanda Adams and Florence Adams.

She was preceded in death by parents, Willie, Sr. and Inez Allemand; brother, Whitney Allemand; and sister, Willie Mae Aysen.

She was a parishioner of Holy Savior Catholic Church.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now