Ruby Arceneaux Chauvin, who was 89 years old, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a native of Bourg and a longtime resident of Schriever.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct.12, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Diane Chauvin LaCaze (James), Leonard Chauvin Jr. (Gwen), Phyllis Chauvin Picou, Liz Chauvin Ferguson (Thomas), Stephen Chauvin (Melissa), Denise Chauvin, and Louis Chauvin; her grandchildren, Emily LaCaze, Jennifer Anderson (Russell), Leonard "Tre" Chauvin III (Gina), Celeste Clement (Matt), Corey Picou (Ginger), Stacey Picou Briolo (Curtis), Ron Duke (Nicole), Alexis Duke Vyas (Vic), Thomas Chauvin (Jessica), Robert Chauvin, and Richard Chauvin.
Ruby is also survived by her 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Arceneaux (Barbara); and many nieces and nephews as well as extended family too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Leonard Chauvin Sr.; parents, Davis Arceneaux Sr. and Louise Boquet Arceneaux; grandson, Joseph Harold LaCaze; and siblings, Flossie Bergeron, Nan LeBlanc, Joyce LeBlanc, Davis Arceneaux Jr., Raymond Arceneaux, James Arceneaux, John Arceneaux, Gerald Arceneaux and Louis Arceneaux.
Ruby enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She was an excellent cook as well. Special thanks are extended to her private sitters, Joyce, Tina and Alice, who provided years of compassionate care and have become part of our family. Thank you also to Haydel Memorial Hospital staff which has provided care during her remaining months.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Easter Seals of Thibodaux at 1003 St Mary St, Thibodaux, La. 70301 or Lafourche ARC at 100 W Main St, Thibodaux, La. 70301.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019