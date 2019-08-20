|
|
Ruby Foret Gervais, 82, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with interment following in the church cemetery.
Ruby is survived by her son, Ken Gervais (Lisa); daughters Joy Babin (Michael), Kay Gervais and Gia Gervais; and grandchildren Eric Babin (Katie), Chelsea Babin, Austin, Alex and Holli Gervais.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Gervais, and parents Moise and Alexina Foret.
Ruby was the first Nicholls State graduate to be inducted into the Nicholls Hall of Fame and a member of the Nicholls Alumni Association, Lafourche Teachers Association, American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries, National Wildlife Federation, St. Mary Rosary Group and Arbor Day Foundation.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019