Ruby Lee Francis Neal, 73, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her resident.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1987 LA-311 in Schriever. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Willie C. Neal, III (Stephanie); daughters, Angela Falls (Willie) and Dianne Pollard (Ernest); a step-grandson, Coy Falls; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie C. Neal Jr.; parents, Otto and Corine Francis; brothers, Irvin Mitchell, Lloyd Thomas, Ernest Joseph, Willie Francis, Silas, Roy, and Charlie Francis; and sisters, Effie Price, Joyce Joseph, Lula Francis Jackson, and Annie Mae Reed.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 4 to July 5, 2019