Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
1987 LA-311
Schriever, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
1987 LA-311
Schriever, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Lee Francis Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Lee Francis Neal Obituary
Ruby Lee Francis Neal, 73, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her resident.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1987 LA-311 in Schriever. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Willie C. Neal, III (Stephanie); daughters, Angela Falls (Willie) and Dianne Pollard (Ernest); a step-grandson, Coy Falls; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie C. Neal Jr.; parents, Otto and Corine Francis; brothers, Irvin Mitchell, Lloyd Thomas, Ernest Joseph, Willie Francis, Silas, Roy, and Charlie Francis; and sisters, Effie Price, Joyce Joseph, Lula Francis Jackson, and Annie Mae Reed.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 4 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now