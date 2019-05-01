|
|
Ruby M. Sharon, 86, a native Clinton, LA and a resident of Houma, passed away on May 1, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church,. Burial will take place in the Holy Rosary Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Rhodes and husband, Lawrence "Larry"; son, Edlyn "Danny" Sharon Jr. and wife, Macie; grandsons, Larry Rhodes, Brandon Rhodes, Edlyn Sharon, III; granddaughters, Jamie Rhodes Messina, Candace Sharon-Meche; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Chenier and husband Gene.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edlyn Sharon Sr.; granddaughter, Elizabeth Sharon; brothers, George Manning Jr. and Donnie Manning; sisters, Katherine Swearingen, Lillie Gautreaux, Ruth Dykes, Hazel Stuckey; and parents, George Manning Sr. and Daisy Martin Manning.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2019