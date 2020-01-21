Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Ruby Hebert
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Ruby Trahan Hebert


1930 - 2020
Ruby Trahan Hebert Obituary
Ruby "Joyce" Trahan Hebert, age 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 2:32 a.m. She was a native of Houston, TX and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. until a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Ruby is survived by her daughter, Sharyn Elizabeth Hebert; son, Earl James Hebert Jr.; brother, Jerry Eugene Trahan; sister, Betty Eleanor Trahan; grandchildren, Amy Tiffany Hebert Lavender and husband Michael "Mike," Nichole Hebert Fisher and husband, Michael "Mike," Earl "Buddy" James Hebert III, and Christina Emily Hebert; great-grandchildren, Cole Weldon Fisher, Trey Weldon Fisher, Brett Weldon Fisher and Peyton Hebert Fisher.

Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Earl James Hebert Sr.; parents, Herbert Clifford and Annie "Bessie" Elizabeth Trahan; and brother, Clifford Gordon Trahan.

Joyce was a born-again Christian. She was the owner of Hair Reflections. She was the recipient of the Louisiana Senior Citizen Worker Award through Counseling on Aging. She enjoyed dancing, listening to music, gardening, sewing and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is honored to serve the Hebert family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
