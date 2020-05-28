|
Rudolph "Bubba" Bolden, 81, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery (Bayouside Drive) in Chauvin.
He is survived by his wife, Maudries Fleming Bolden; daughter, Felicia L. Steele (Hodges Matthews); two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Bolden; sisters, Doretha B. White (Huey) and Audrine B. Harris; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Bertha Smith Bolden; brothers, Alfred, Sherman, Henry, Sr., Ralph, Jr. and Freddie Bolden; sister, Naomi B. Taylor; and niece, Taleka Bolden.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020