Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Bible Church
14757 East Main Street
Cut Off, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Bible Church
14757 East Main Street
Cut Off, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Community Bible Church's Family Life Center
14757 East Main St.
Cut Off, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolph King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolph Charles King


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rudolph Charles King Obituary
Rudolph "Rudy" Charles King passed away due to a tragic accident at 3:26 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at University Hospital in New Orleans. Born March 10, 1952, he was a proud lifelong resident of Golden Meadow.

Beloved father of Addie King Martin (Jeremy), Joy King Guidry (Adam), and Jesse Dallas King. Devoted grandfather of Macy Rene'e Callais and Alexander Paul Guidry. Former husband of Mary Constransitch Chailland and husband of the late Susan Anselmi King. Son of the late Dr. Patricia King Bollinger and the late James Dallas King. Brother of James C. King (Ann), Charlotte King Brown (Roger), and Louis R. King.

Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Rudy was a professional painter for over 40 years. He was a founding and active member of Community Bible Church, and generously served his community by giving his time and various talents.

Rudy was an avid gardener and enthusiastic fisherman. He will always be remembered fondly.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, at Community Bible Church, 14757 East Main St. in Cut Off. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until service time.

The King family would like to cordially invite guests to celebrate Rudy's life at Community Bible Church's Family Life Center immediately following services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now