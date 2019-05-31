Home

Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
Rudolph Peter Carrere Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Rudolph "Rudy" Peter Carrere, 89, who passed away on May 30, 2019, at the Carpenter House.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, June 1 at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand.

Arrangements are by Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 31 to June 1, 2019
