Rudy Joseph Panvelle, 69, died at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born Sept. 17, 1949, he was a native and resident of Chackbay.
A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Shirley Boudreaux Panvelle; daughter, Shantel Panvelle; son, Tyson Panvelle and wife, Lee; grandchildren, Trey LeBlanc, Adele Panvelle, Brie Adams, Ty Panvelle, Quinn Panvelle; great-grandchild, Jaxton Rudy LeBlanc; mother, Mable Roger Panvelle; brothers, Harry Panvelle Jr., Larry (Shirley) Panvelle and Timmy Panvelle; and sisters, Henrietta (Warren) Gros, Evelyn (Russel) Thibodaux and Barbara Cherry.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Panvelle Sr.
He enjoyed the outdoors, being in nature and golfing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 19 to June 20, 2019