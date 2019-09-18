|
Rudy M. Plaisance, 83, a native of Cut Off and longtime resident of Galliano, and a current resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, with his loving family at his side.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Sept. 20, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 12-plus years, Nancy Buie-Plaisance; daughter, Rhonda Plaisance (Tommy); grandsons, Mikey Dufrene (Tesha), Mark Dufrene (Betsy) and Zeke Plaisance (Hailey); granddaughters, Melissa Dufrene (Joshua), Bethanie Podany (Chris), Tiffany Melancon (Brandon) and Tarah Plaisance; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Louis Plaisance (Donna); and sister, Paula Plaisance Focardi (Jeff).
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette Thomassie Plaisance; parents, Louis J. Plaisance and Clara Mae Duffy Plaisance; sons, Rudy "Mitch" and Robert Mark Plaisance; and one great-grandchild.
Rudy was a dedicated employee of Louisiana Power & Light for 32 years. After his retirement, he trawled for three years. He was an outdoorsman who fished, hunted and observed nature. He loved watching sports, history and nature programs. In his younger years, he loved dancing and playing sports. He loved his family and adored his wife, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a true friend to many. Rudy was a good man.
Samart-Mothe funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019