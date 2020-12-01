1/1
Ruffin Adam Rodrigue Jr.
Ruffin Adam Rodrigue Jr.
Baton Rouge - Ruffin Adam Rodrigue, Jr., age 53, passed away in Baton Rouge, LA, on November 25, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1967 in Thibodaux, LA, to Ruffin Adam Rodrigue, Sr., and the late Cecile Marie Benoit Rodrigue. He is survived by his loving wife, Alison Seamster Rodrigue, and their two children, Ruffin Adam Rodrigue, III, and Margaret Anne Rodrigue; his father and brothers Gawain Thomas Rodrigue and Braden Paul Rodrigue; and many adoring relatives.
Due to pandemic restrictions, the funeral service will be private. A public visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm in Coleman Hall of St. James Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge. The committal of ashes will take place in a ceremony at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux at 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 2nd.

Published in Houma Today from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
