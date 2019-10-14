|
Russel J. Thibodaux, 87, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 7:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Russel is survived by his wife, Evelyn Panvelle Thibodaux; sister, Bonnie Talbot; and niece, Angela Simoneaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Didier and Corrine M. Thibodaux; son, Garland Thibodaux; and first wife, Aline C. Thibodaux.
The family would like to especially thank his nephews, Jarret and Ryan Gros.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019