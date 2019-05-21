|
Russel Paul Lyons, Sr., 77, of Montegut, passed away on May 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 23 with the service to start at 7 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. A private burial will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Dupre Lyons; children, Lillian Lyons LeBouef and fiancé, Ray Deroche, Sherry Lyons Dardar and husband, Basile, Sr., Michelle Lyons Neil and husband, Robert, Jr., and Neal Lyons; grandchildren, Joshua LeBouef, Sr., Matthew Dardar, Casey Dardar, Sr., Brooke Lyons, Basile Dardar, Jr., Candace Arsenaux, Carter Neil, Kira Lyons, Rebecca Neil, Sienna Lyons, and Sammi Lyons; great-grandchildren, Berlyn Verdin, Lexie Dardar, Bentley Verdin, Joshua LeBouef, Jr., Casey Dardar, Jr., Charleigh Arsenaux, and Titus Verdin, Jr.; brothers, Sidney Lyons, Sr. and Walter Lyons; and mother-in-law, Alida Naquin.
He was preceded in death by his children, David Lyons and Russel Lyons, Jr.; parents, Vanis and Beulah Guidry Lyons; brothers, Willie, Wilbur, Albert, Sr., and Lawrence Lyons; sisters, Emily Naquin, Delores Dupre, and Beverly Domangue; and father-in-law, Reggie Dupre, Sr.
Russel loved fishing and spending time with his family, who surrounded him with love as he left this life.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2019