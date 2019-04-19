Home

Russell A. Danos, 69, a native of Galliano and a resident of Larose, La. passed away with his family at his side on April 17, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off, La. Service will be held at 7 p.m.

Russell is survived by his wife, Rena R. Danos; children, Toni Danos, Michael Guidroz (Tina), and Rachal Ezell (Joey); sisters, Gayle Griffin, and Mary Hollingsworth; grandchildren, Halen Dufrene, Jie Ezell, and Riley Boss; beloved fur-babies, King Rex and Lady Lilly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nasime and Elizabeth Eymard Danos; brother, Gary Danos.

Russell was a Member of Walter I. Lanier Lodge, Past Master of Walter I. Lanier Lodge, and Past Patron of Lafourche Chapter 251 (OES), Jerusalem Shriners, District Grand Lecturer, perpetual at 4 Lodges, and Knight Commander of the Court of Honor.

In Lieu of flowers, Russell wishes donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of New Orleans at Kidneyfund.org.

Samart-Mothe Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
