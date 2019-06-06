Home

POWERED BY

Services
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd. P.O. Box 470
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell A. Hebert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell A. Hebert Obituary
Russell A. Hebert, 81, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on June 5, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Russell is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty Adams Hebert, children Cheryl H. Adair (Buddy), Bridget H. Oubre (Corey), Dwayne Hebert, Anthony Hebert (companion, Therese Bourgeois) and Tony Freman, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by brothers Roosevelt (T-Boy) Hebert, Emile P. Picou, Ellie (E. J.) Hebert, Jr., Patrick Hebert, Michael Hebert and Gerald Hebert and sisters Barbara H. Crothers, Lorita H. Henry and Judith H. Gautreaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elie (Allie) Hebert and Bernice Picou Hebert, brothers, Louis Hebert (infant), Kenneth Hebert, Lucius Hebert and Samuel Hebert, sister Maxine H. Wilcox and grandson Kodey Whatley.

He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now