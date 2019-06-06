|
Russell A. Hebert, 81, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on June 5, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Russell is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty Adams Hebert, children Cheryl H. Adair (Buddy), Bridget H. Oubre (Corey), Dwayne Hebert, Anthony Hebert (companion, Therese Bourgeois) and Tony Freman, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by brothers Roosevelt (T-Boy) Hebert, Emile P. Picou, Ellie (E. J.) Hebert, Jr., Patrick Hebert, Michael Hebert and Gerald Hebert and sisters Barbara H. Crothers, Lorita H. Henry and Judith H. Gautreaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elie (Allie) Hebert and Bernice Picou Hebert, brothers, Louis Hebert (infant), Kenneth Hebert, Lucius Hebert and Samuel Hebert, sister Maxine H. Wilcox and grandson Kodey Whatley.
He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 6 to June 7, 2019