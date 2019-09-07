|
Russell C. Todd III, age 31, was welcomed to his father's home in heaven at 11:11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. He was born on Oct. 3, 1987.
A memorial service will be held in his honor Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., followed by a Catholic Mass at 1 p.m.
Russell is survived by his loving wife, Abbie Lapeyrouse Todd, and son Russell "RIV" Todd IV; parents, Russell Jr. 'Rusty' and Maria Austin Todd; sister, Marty Pregeant and her husband Matthew Pregeant, and their children Chandler and Chasten; maternal grandmother, Sally Austin Boykin; godparents, Will and Terri Wilton; and numerous aunts, uncles and close family members that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Russell Sr. and Carolyn Hunt Todd; maternal grandfather, John D. Austin; and godchild, Luna Lapeyrouse.
Russell will be remembered as humble, patient, strong and kind. He was also a talented athlete and fisherman. Most of all, he loved family, especially his wife and son. He treated everyone equally, and enjoyed life to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a picture of Russ with your favorite memory written on the back.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019