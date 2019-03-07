|
Russell Hebert, a resident of Choctaw, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 73.
A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time Friday, March 8 at St. James Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his siblings, Autrey Hebert and Betty Thibodaux (James); nieces, Stacy Sanchez (Kevin), Amy Hebert and Julie Hebert; nephews, Todd Thibodaux and Zack Thibodaux; great-niece, Paige Sanchez; and great-nephew, Braxton Thibodaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Lucille Hebert; son, Brandon LeBlanc; and brothers, Wilbert Hebert, Toby Hebert and Robert Hebert.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019