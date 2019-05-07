Home

Russell J. Callais Obituary
Russell J. "Putt" Callais, 69, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Golden Meadow United Methodist Church. Religious services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with burial to follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Golden Meadow.

He is survived by his brother, Murphy Callais (Kathy); sister, Carolyn Callais; and nephew, Chad Callais.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lorena Autin Callais; brother, Lawrence Callais; and nephews, Murphy Callais Jr. and Jeremy Callais.

Putt loved making jigsaw puzzles and fishing.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 7 to May 8, 2019
