Russell J. Plaisance, 79, a native of Lockport and resident of Larose, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.



Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, and resume on Friday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet Compeaux Plaisance; son, Kevin (Marife) Plaisance; daughter, Dinah (Roland) LeCompte; grandchildren, Gage (Faith) LeCompte, Kate Plaisance and Joshua Plaisance; and great-grandchildren, Isaac LeCompte and Aubrey LeCompte.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marion A. Plaisance; parents, John and Oceana Plaisance; brother, Jerry Plaisance Sr.; and sister, Willavia "Lou" Acosta.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



