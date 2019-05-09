Home

Russell J. Zeringue Sr. Obituary
Russell J. Zeringue, Sr., 77, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Russell (Marissa) Zeringue, Jr., and Larry (Endya) Zeringue; sister, Gail Cedotal; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and friend, Elaine Labat.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Eve Theriot Zeringue.

Russell was a former employee at Avondale Shipyard and Rouse's Supermarket.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 9 to May 10, 2019
