Russell "Bosco" Paul Plaisance

Larose - Russell "Bosco" Paul Plaisance, 72, a native of Cut Off and resident of Larose passed away on November 27, 2020.

A visitation will take place at Community Bible Church on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 9:00 am until service time. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am with procession following to Holy Rosary Cemetery for his burial.

Mr. Russell is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlene Pierce Plaisance, children; Johnny Plaisance (partner Ferman K. Sands), Tricia Steed (husband Tommy), Tommy Jude Plaisance (wife Lorey), grandchildren; Karen Tarride (husband Christopher) Koby Steed, Loren Harrington (husband Sean), Kaitlin Steed, Trey Plaisance, and Tristen Plaisance, great grandchildren; Avoree Noel Steed and Sidney Blair Tarride, and sister; Cheryl Galliano (husband Doug).

Mr. Plaisance was preceded in death by his parents; Norman and Nita G. Plaisance, and brother; Johnny R. Plaisance.

Russell loved his family and was so proud of his children and grandchildren, yet, he was also very proud of the successful business that he created with only a middle school education with his faithful wife of 54 years at his side. Although he was tenacious in business, he was even more tenacious with his generosity and love for others. Anyone who knew Russell certainly never forgot him. He was one-of-a-kind.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.

