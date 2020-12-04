1/1
Russell Paul "Bosco" Plaisance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell "Bosco" Paul Plaisance
Larose - Russell "Bosco" Paul Plaisance, 72, a native of Cut Off and resident of Larose passed away on November 27, 2020.
A visitation will take place at Community Bible Church on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 9:00 am until service time. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am with procession following to Holy Rosary Cemetery for his burial.
Mr. Russell is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlene Pierce Plaisance, children; Johnny Plaisance (partner Ferman K. Sands), Tricia Steed (husband Tommy), Tommy Jude Plaisance (wife Lorey), grandchildren; Karen Tarride (husband Christopher) Koby Steed, Loren Harrington (husband Sean), Kaitlin Steed, Trey Plaisance, and Tristen Plaisance, great grandchildren; Avoree Noel Steed and Sidney Blair Tarride, and sister; Cheryl Galliano (husband Doug).
Mr. Plaisance was preceded in death by his parents; Norman and Nita G. Plaisance, and brother; Johnny R. Plaisance.
Russell loved his family and was so proud of his children and grandchildren, yet, he was also very proud of the successful business that he created with only a middle school education with his faithful wife of 54 years at his side. Although he was tenacious in business, he was even more tenacious with his generosity and love for others. Anyone who knew Russell certainly never forgot him. He was one-of-a-kind.
Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved