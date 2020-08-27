Rust Lawrence departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his residence in Donaldsonville. He was 54, a native of Belle Rose.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Greater Israel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Rust is survived by his children, Rush and Jyren Lawrence; brothers, William (Ceola), Jerkyle (Barbara) and Lonnie (Rita) Lawrence; sisters, Diana Jones (Charles), Peggy, Elisha Birtha (Curtis), Eunice Henry (Clarence, III), Marcellina Lawrence (Elvis LaBry) and Nikki Verner (Gil); four godchildren; a devoted cousin; three uncles; and one aunt.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and four sisters.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, La.





