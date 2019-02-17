Ruth Ann Chatelain Hebert, age 67, passed away surrounded by her loving family Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at 2:26 p.m. after a long a battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was a native of El Paso, Texas and a resident of Bourg.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Our Lady of Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 48 years, Rogerdale Paul Hebert; sons, Ron Zeringue, Jeremy P. Hebert and wife, Amy, and Jeffrey J. Hebert and wife, Jillian; sister, Susan Plessala and husband, Dean; grandchildren, Tyler, Mason and Madison Zeringue and Matthew, Joel, Grace, Luc and Amelie Hebert.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis "C.J." Joseph Jr. and Helen Tauzy Chatelain; and brother, Keith Chatelain.

Ruth was a past parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister and taught CCD, and a current parishioner with St. Ann Catholic Church.

She enjoyed doing ceramics, arts, crafts and cake decorating. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Special thanks to Dr. Brian Matherne, Haydel Memorial Hospice, Winnie Thibodeaux, Yvette Hebert and Lolita Henry.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019