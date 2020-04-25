|
|
Ruth Brown Carter, 81, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Friday, April 24, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 28, at First Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose.
Ruth is survived by her children, Alvin "Tony" Williams III, Steven Williams (Dana) and Cheryl Williams; stepchildren, Albensia Carter, Willie "Kevin" Carter Jr., Gregory Carter Sr. (Rolanda), Carnetta Carter and Larnetta Carter; brothers, Herbert Brown Jr., Allen Brown and Ernest Brown Sr. (Trulane); sisters, Virgie Landry; four brothers-in-law; one aunt; nine grandchildren; 24 step-grandchildren; devoted friend, Margie Comeaux; five godchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death her husbands, Willie Carter and Alvin Williams Jr.; by her parents, Elizabeth and Herbert Brown Sr.; three sisters; and one brother.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020