Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Brown Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Brown Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Brown Carter Obituary
Ruth Brown Carter, 81, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Friday, April 24, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 28, at First Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose.

Ruth is survived by her children, Alvin "Tony" Williams III, Steven Williams (Dana) and Cheryl Williams; stepchildren, Albensia Carter, Willie "Kevin" Carter Jr., Gregory Carter Sr. (Rolanda), Carnetta Carter and Larnetta Carter; brothers, Herbert Brown Jr., Allen Brown and Ernest Brown Sr. (Trulane); sisters, Virgie Landry; four brothers-in-law; one aunt; nine grandchildren; 24 step-grandchildren; devoted friend, Margie Comeaux; five godchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death her husbands, Willie Carter and Alvin Williams Jr.; by her parents, Elizabeth and Herbert Brown Sr.; three sisters; and one brother.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -