Ruth Elaine (Carpenter) Daly
1946 - 2020
Ruth Elaine Carpenter Daly, age 74, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 14; beginning at 10 a.m. until a service at 12 noon. Burial will be held in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

Ruth is survived by her son and only child, Steven Flynn Daly and wife, Jettie Schulte; and grandchildren, Josiah Caleb Daly, Tucker James Daly, Lily Julianne Daly, Bethany Joy Daly, Oran Joseph Daly and Shepherd Troy Daly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oran "O.D." Dewey Carpenter Jr. and Florence "Girlie" Frazier Carpenter; brother, Richard Omar Carpenter; and grandparents, Oran Dewey Sr. and Appoline Scarborough Carpenter, and Samuel Harry and Emily Laura Fisher Frazier.

Ruth was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She loved her son unconditionally her whole life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
14
Service
12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
