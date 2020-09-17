Ruth Federine Badeaux

Larose - Ruth Federine Badeaux, 87, a native and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Galliano, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Margaret Chouest, Jimmy Badeaux, Jerry Badeaux (Debbie), Myra Theriot (Leo) and Joey Badeaux; 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse "Jim" Badeaux; son, Jeffrey Badeaux; parents, Antoine and Viola G. Federine; step mother, Nola Adams Federine; sisters, Vera Hallameyer and Alice Adams and grandson, Cory Chouest.

Ruth enjoyed quilting.

Falgout Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.



