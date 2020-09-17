1/1
Ruth Federine Badeaux
Larose - Ruth Federine Badeaux, 87, a native and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Galliano, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Margaret Chouest, Jimmy Badeaux, Jerry Badeaux (Debbie), Myra Theriot (Leo) and Joey Badeaux; 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse "Jim" Badeaux; son, Jeffrey Badeaux; parents, Antoine and Viola G. Federine; step mother, Nola Adams Federine; sisters, Vera Hallameyer and Alice Adams and grandson, Cory Chouest.
Ruth enjoyed quilting.
Falgout Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
