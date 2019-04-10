Home

Ruth Haynes Lirette

Ruth Haynes Lirette Obituary
Ruth Haynes Lirette, 77, a native of Peru, Indiana and a resident of Houma, passed away March 23, 2019.

A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 at her home, 102 Boykin St., Houma.

She is survived by her sons, William "Bill" Lirette and wife Gina, and Robert Walter Lirette Jr.; daughter, Karin Lirette; grandsons, Ray Barbo and wife Hollie, and Dr. Ryan Lirette and wife Kimberly; and great-grandchildren, Gracie and Teagen.

She was preceded in death by her former spouses, Robert Walter Lirette Sr., Mack aka "Seedo McCoy and Billy Wayne Sparks; parents, Walter Haynes, and Bertha and James Lamar "Smitty" Smith; granddaughter, Abby Lirette; sister, Helenea Lamm; and brothers, Robert "Bob" Haynes and Jimmy Smith.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
