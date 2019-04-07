Ruth Mary Zappa, 98, passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 3, 2019 at 6:37AM. Mrs. Zappa was a native of Goose Creek, Texas and resident of Houma.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, April 9 at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church in Houma from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. with burial following in St. Eloi Catholic Church Cemetery in Theriot.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Celeste Porche Landry and Samuel J. Landry, her first husband Gaston Paul Aycock, Jr. and her second husband Peter Zappa, her son Robert Aycock, her sisters Carmelite Landry Arceneaux, Grace Landry Brashier and brother Samuel J. Landry, Jr.



To many she was lovingly known as Maw Maw Woody. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Sarah Aycock Walker and son-in-law Jake Walker, Jr., her daughter-in-law Vickie Walker Aycock, her grandchildren Jay Walker, Kathy Walker Mella, Dominique Aycock Peace, Renee Aycock Brackin, Andre Aycock Woodard, Simone Aycock Willis, their spouses, 16 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.



Ruth lived a gracious life for 98 years. Her favorite moments were when she was surrounded by her family and friends.



Ruth lived a simple, but meaningful life rooted in family and spirituality. Her loving spirit and kind heart will be passed on for many generations to come.



She will be laid to rest on Tuesday, April 9. Visitation will be at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church from 9 to 11 a.m. with mass beginning at 11 a.m.. A Christian burial will follow at St. Eloi Cemetery in Bayou Dularge.



The family wishes to thank all of the many individuals who helped to take care of Ruth, especially Haydel Memorial Hospice, Vallie Collins and Phyllis Dugas.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Maria Immacolata Catholic School.



