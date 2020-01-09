Home

Ruth Mildred Matherne Obituary
Ruth Mildred Matherne, 92, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 1 p.m. until the religious service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The burial will follow in Matherne Cemetery.

Ruth is survived by one sister-in-law, Caroline (Earl) Matherne; and numerous nieces and nephews; with special recognition given to her immediate caregivers, Cheryl Henry, Delia Triche, and Jimmy Rogers.

She was preceded in death by parents, Lovincy Eugene Matherne and Elvire Arceneaux Matherne; her four brothers, Percy, Wiltz, Louis (Mary Ann) and Earl (Rose) Matherne; and five sisters, Pearl (Walter) Dufrene, Mae (Herbert) Dufrene of Des Allemands, Ollie (EJ) Rogers, Winnie (Norris) Authement, and Enola (Daniel) Martin of Houma.

Ruth loved her God, church, Sunday school and her family. She was a lifelong member of Bayou Blue United Methodist Church. She loved participating in the choir, working with Bible School, and loved singing the old Hymns of the church. She was truly an example to many of her faithfulness to God and His house. When her health began to fail her, she became a resident of the Oaks of Houma Nursing Facility where she resided for the last four years of her life. On Wednesday she went peacefully to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She now rejoins her loved ones to complete the family circle.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
