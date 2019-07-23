Ruth Theresa Chauvin Champagne, age 85, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation being held from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, July 25 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.



Ruth is survived by her children, Robert Champagne and wife, Lisa, Nancy Champagne Boudreaux and husband, Mike, William Champagne and Marilyn Marie Champagne and companion, Corey; one brother, Rene' Chauvin; one sister, Rhea Chauvin Babin; four grandchildren, Reese Boudreaux, Taylor Boudreaux, Joshua Robichaux, and Jake Champagne; and great-grandchildren, Mila Boudreaux, Ellie Boudreaux, Dominic Robichaux, Claire Robichaux and Wyatt Robichaux.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Paul "Red" Champagne; parents, Arnold and Leona Chauvin; four brothers, Reynold Chauvin, Raymond Chauvin, Leroy Chauvin and Roy Chauvin; brother-in-law, Calvin Babin Jr.; sister-in-law, Jackie Chauvin; and son-in-law, Norman Edward "Butch" Jaeckle II.



Ruth was born to Arnold Chauvin and Leona Kieff, native of Chauvin and resident of Houma. She always said she was a Chauvin from Chauvin.



Ruth graduated from St. Francis de Sales School in 1953 and was very proud of her Catholic education and spiritual teaching she received. Her greatest love was God first then family. She worked at the Houma Courier for more than 11 years and was employed at ABC Nursery for 24 years.



She was a charter member and past president of the Kaycee Auxiliary, Board Member of the Alter Society, Eucharist Minister and Eucharist Minister to Shut-ins, Member of the Pastoral Council, Member of Worship Committee, Member Volunteer Emergency Relief, member of the Holy Rosary Jubilee Choir, worked with the Renew Group, member and chaplain of the American Legion, member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary, worked with the Census for Holy Rosary Church and devout Parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.



Ruth had a great love for her God and the Blessed Mother. She enjoyed family gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by all who were blessed to meet and know her.



Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Kacey Gautreaux, Sue Bonvillian and the staff at Heart of Hospice, Father Roger "Jerry" Villarrubia and Father Joey Trege.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 23 to July 24, 2019