|
|
Ryan Joseph Hergert, age 30, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Terrebonne General Medical Center. He was a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, on Tuesday, March 17, beginning at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery 5190 Canal Blvd. in New Orleans.
Ryan is survived by his mother, Joanne Guchereau Hergert; father, Gary Hergert and wife, Janet Earles Hergert; brothers, Christopher and Evan Hergert.
He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Peggy Saacks Guchereau; and paternal grandparents, Henry and Eileen Gibson Hergert.
Ryan was fun-loving and enjoyed life. He obtained a bachelor's degree from Nicholls State University and acquired his teaching certificate shortly after. He was an active member of Theta XI Fraternity. He enjoyed teaching, loved his students dearly and had a passion for literature. He also enjoyed attending festivals and playing his guitar.
Anyone who knew Ryan knew he was a genuine man with a kind and generous heart. He loved his family and adored his brothers. Ryan is loved by everyone, and he now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Ryan was an organ donor, and his gifts saved the lives of many.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Louisiana Organ and Procurement Agency 68190 Highway 190 Service Rd, Covington, La. 70433 in honor of Ryan Hergert.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020