Ryan Mitchell Francis, 38, a native and resident of Houma, was taken from all that loved him the morning of Friday, July 5, 2019.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the celebration of life ceremony at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10 in Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date.



Ryan is survived by his loving wife, Danielle; daughters, Violet Pearlie and Lila Mae; son Nathaniel Joseph; mother, Sylvia Francis; father, Ricky DeHart; mother-in-law, Sindy Jo Mintzer; brothers, Ray and Steven Dehart; uncles, Randolph and Brenda Francis, Delvin and Angie Francis, Ray and Dana Francis, and Ted and Rochelle Francis; aunts, Relta and Barry Lirette, Debra and Gabe Liner, Connie and Lloyd Guidry, Penny Francis, Terrie Francis and Kevin Lirette, and Jill and Casey Cooper; lifelong grandparents, Ray and Mazel Lacoste; sister-in-law, Ann Farry; and nephew, Finn Mason.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary Pearly Smith Francis, and Antoine "Tee" Francis; and cousins, Chase Francis and Dallas Mize.



Ryan was an operations manager at Express Supply & Steel whose priority in life was his family and friends. He was most happy and content when in the presence of his children, wife and loving family.



Ryan was a gentle and kind man. His wife, daughters and son, were the source of what made his world go round. He had a heart of gold and always put others before himself. He loved fiercely and deeply. He valued hard work and took pride in accomplishing his goals.



He was a sports fanatic and eagerly looked forward to Fantasy Football Drafts with friends who were more like brothers. His favorite hobbies included patio talks, music, jamming in the car with his wife and kids, late night movie premiers with his son, any and all sports, and weekends away with his wife, daddy-daughter dates, and karaoke with his friends that became family.



He showed up "big" for his soulmate, Danielle and their children.



Ryan had a strong moral compass. He was authentic and genuine in every way. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.



In lieu of flowers, please bring a keepsake or a photo for his children.



