Ryan P. Pitre, 52, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday June 22, 2019, at South Lafourche Assembly of God, with cremation to follow.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Angela; sons, Stephen (Kyla) and Christopher (Kelly); grandchildren, Kade and Austin; mother, Patsy Pitre; in-laws, Charlie and Joan; godchild, Misty; godmother, Lenette; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Len Pitre; brother, Marc Pitre; and grandparents, Eugene and Mercedes Pitre, and Nolan and Viella Rogers
Ryan loved his family and friends, enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid football fan.
He was president of Southern Sportsmen Hunting Club in Alabama.
Samart-Mothe is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 20 to June 21, 2019