Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Pitre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan P. Pitre

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ryan P. Pitre Obituary
Ryan P. Pitre, 52, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday June 22, 2019, at South Lafourche Assembly of God, with cremation to follow.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Angela; sons, Stephen (Kyla) and Christopher (Kelly); grandchildren, Kade and Austin; mother, Patsy Pitre; in-laws, Charlie and Joan; godchild, Misty; godmother, Lenette; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Len Pitre; brother, Marc Pitre; and grandparents, Eugene and Mercedes Pitre, and Nolan and Viella Rogers

Ryan loved his family and friends, enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid football fan.

He was president of Southern Sportsmen Hunting Club in Alabama.

Samart-Mothe is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now