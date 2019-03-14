|
|
Just 25 hours after entering the world, Rylii Rose passed away peacefully in her mother's arms at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans. During her brief time, she captured the hearts of all that never left her side.
Born at only 5 lbs., 10oz, Rylii was able to grip her father's finger and respond to his touch. She had a beautiful head of dark hair and reflected her daddy's looks. She was born at 9:25 p.m. on March 8, 2019, with Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease (ARPKD). At 10:31 p.m. on March 9, Rylii gained her wings.
She is survived by her parents, Jacob Chouest Sr. and Kassi Bella; her siblings, Landin Bella, Chance, Nicholas Jr. and Kylii Falgout, and Jacob Chouest Jr.; her grandparents, Errol Jr. and Michelle Chouest; her great-grandparents, Clint and Gail Thibodeaux; her aunts, Kasey Smith, Chloe Chouest, and Mitzie Danos; her uncles, Arthur (Mack) Smith, and Tyler Pitre; her godparents, Dawayne Johns and Laynee Chouest; and her honorary godfather, Errol Chouest III.
Rylii joins her great-grandfather, Errol Chouest Sr.; her great-grandmother, Rose Lirette; and her uncle, Gaven (T-Goose) Chouest.
Her parents would like to thank the NICU staff for their dedication and express their appreciation to the loved ones who stayed by their side when it was needed the most. Rylii will always be remembered and loved.
Samart-Mothe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019